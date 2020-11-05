BELOIT
Kimberly Muller never forgot the haunting drawing she found in her daughter’s sketchbook after her overdose death on Sept. 8, 2018.
It was a picture of a girl in pain and calling out for help. It’s an image Muller decided to bring to life again by painting it on a new canvas.
This time, that girl is covered in flowers and light.
Those who visit the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., this month can see Mueller’s show, “Life after Overdose: The Real,” which features work by Muller and her late daughter, Lindsey Rebecca Viramontes, in the Bell Gallery.
Muller’s boyfriend, Ken Anderson, will offer musical accompaniment on cigar box guitar and dulcimer.
Mueller’s work will be showcased throughout November along with 50 pieces in the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, or WRAP, said Jerry Sveum, program coordinator for the Beloit Art Center.
The WRAP exhibit in the main gallery showcases the best work of prominent regional artists, from 3-D artwork and sculpture to fabric arts and paint on all different types of media.
“We’ve got artists from Mukwonago to Woodstock (Illinois) and points in between,” Sveum said.
The WRAP show, held in conjunction with UW-Madison, and Muller’s exhibit will open with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday. Opening night will be a walk-through affair, with people wearing masks and lots of hand sanitizer available.
Sveum said WRAP is one of the center’s biggest attractions of the year. He also is glad to feature Muller, who is a longtime friend. When Sveum ran a pharmacy, Muller’s grandmother, Ruth Nickel, worked for him.
Sveum said he encouraged Muller to pursue her art more after her daughter’s tragic death, and the results have moved him.
“This is some powerful art, and it’s very skillfully done,” he said.
“It’s hard to put all my love, grief and feelings out there to be exposed, but it’s also the way I’ve been able to heal,” Muller said.
Shortly after her daughter’s death, Muller obtained her cellphone and began drawing the pictures she found in the phone in a journal.
Re-creating the images helped Muller cope.
“After someone dies you have no new pictures. You have your pain and love and nowhere to put it,” she said.
Muller described Lindsey as free-spirited, funny, sassy, outgoing and loyal, and said she had culinary and artistic talents.
Lindsey's first experience with drugs was as a student at Hononegah High School, when she was involved in a serious car accident with two friends in 2012. One of her friends died in the crash, and Lindsey suffered survivor’s guilt along with a broken back, ruptured spleen and head injury.
She wore a back brace and couldn’t walk when she started taking pain medication, which she grew to rely on. In the ensuing years, she struggled with cocaine abuse and depression, her mother said.
Lindsey attended Columbia College in Chicago for a time. She got married on July 29, 2017, and had a baby boy in December that year. The next September she was gone.
In the months before Lindsey’s death, Muller noticed she was struggling, but the two remained close. They texted regularly and ate lunch together.
After Lindsey’s death, Muller started writing in a journal and drawing to revive her daughter’s memory. She recalls drawing the eyes and the pain she felt at seeing her daughter come to life again.
Muller drew portraits of her daughter with some of her favorite things, such as sunflowers. Muller also incorporates butterflies and birds into her work, recalling that a hummingbird came to her the day after her daughter’s death.
Muller’s show also features paintings of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who died of a heroin overdose, and artist Frida Kahlo, whose cause of death was undetermined.
She also is bringing “Beyond Fragile,” a piece she adds to as her life unfolds.
Muller said she is learning to cope with her daughter’s death.
“I’m closer to God and appreciate the good in life," she said. "You never know when you are going to see someone for the last time. All the petty things don’t matter anymore."
Mueller credits her healing to art; the Grief Share group she attended at Central Christian Church; Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, where she finds a sense of family, and Anderson.
Recently, Muller recorded a message for her daughter. She wanted her to know she was doing a show in her honor.
“She was always the one who had my back," Muller said. "Her and I were very close, and I think she’d be proud of me."