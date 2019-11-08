BELOIT

The YWCA Rock County has given its fifth annual Dorothy Height Diversity in the Workplace Award to the Beloit Area Community Health Center.

The award recipient was announced Thursday at the YWCA’s Racial Justice Conference.

The award recognizes Rock County businesses and organizations that “show cultural diversity achievements, as well as a sustained commitment to racial justice in policies and practices,” a news release states.

Ana Montoya, the health center’s communications specialist, said in the release that the center's leadership team “sets the tone and leads by example” to address “a real problem.”

“This isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon,” she said. “We will continue to invest and educate about diversity and inclusion.”

Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County executive director, said a committee of residents and YWCA staff rated award nominees on how well they worked to achieve diversity and inclusion.

Previous award winners include Community Action, the Beloit School District, Blackhawk Bank and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, according to the release.