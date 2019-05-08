Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 56F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.