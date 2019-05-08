BELOIT
The Beloit Parks and Recreation Division is accepting requests for terrace tree planting this spring.
The city forestry supervisor will determine which tree species to plant. Terrace size, presence of utilities and type of invasive insects will be considered in choosing trees for planting, according to a news release.
A limited supply of trees are available and will be planted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requests should be made by Friday, May 24. To make a request, call 608-364-2929.
