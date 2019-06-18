JANESVILLE

Volunteer bell ringers are needed for the Salvation Army’s Christmas in July campaign.

Bell ringers will be stationed throughout Janesville, Milton and Beloit to raise funds to support programs and services that help struggling individuals and families in Rock County.

Two-hour shifts are available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. July 19 and 20 and again on July 26 and 27.

Volunteers should report to their self-assigned locations for their shifts. Bell ringing gear will be provided at these locations.

To schedule a shift, go to registertoring.com.

For questions or help with scheduling, contact Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300 or patrice_gabower@usc.salvationarmy.org.