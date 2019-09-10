TOWN OF MILTON

Bees attacked a man driving a bulldozer on a rural property Sunday, leading to his death, Rock County sheriff's investigators believe.

Capt. Jude Maurer said it's not clear where the bees came from, but deputies surmised the bulldozer disturbed a nest, the bees attacked the man, and he became trapped under the machine as he tried to escape.

He was working alone, and no one witnessed the incident.

The man had bee stings, and bees were buzzing around him when he was found, Maurer said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Tuesday identified the man, Brandon R. Clift, 30, of Edgerton.

Clift was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 5:28 p.m. in the 8000 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton, according to a news release.

Autopsy results preliminarily confirmed Clift died from injuries sustained in the accident, and additional testing is underway, according to the release from the Madison-based department.

The death remains under investigation.