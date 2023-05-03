SOWI_230504_MUNICIPAL_JVG_NJ_CRATE

Beef-a-Roo's corporate logo.

 Courtesy of Beef-a-Roo

JANESVILLE — A Midwest chain known for its roast beef sandwiches and cheddar fries says it plans to build three new restaurants in Janesville and Beloit, but with a twist.

In what appears to be a first locally, the restaurants would be built out of metal shipping boxcars.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you