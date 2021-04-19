JANESVILLE
They’re cute, furry and perhaps the second-most industrious mammals on the planet. And they live among us.
Beavers have been busy gnawing down trees along the shores of the Rock River and its tributaries in Janesville in recent years.
Spectators who love to watch the eagles and pelicans at the end of River Street might have noticed the conical pile of sticks that’s most likely a beaver lodge, located near the swampy area where Spring Brook enters the river.
“Over the winter, we started to notice their activity along the bike trail. It seems like every few years they come around, then move on for a while,” said city Parks Director Cullen Slapak.
“We’re not concerned at this point. We’ve been monitoring and cutting trees they’re working on, if they are leaning towards the bike trail,” Slapak said. “They haven’t caused any flooding that we’re aware of at this point, so as long as they’re in the river, we plan to leave them be.”
One beaver-downed tree fell onto an outfield fence at Dawson Ball Fields, probably sometime since last fall.
The home-run tree is one of many that beavers have felled along the nearby backwater/drainage ditch on the south side of the ballpark, not far from the aforementioned lodge.
The Gazette contacted wildlife biologist Josh Kapfer of UW-Whitewater for more on the second-biggest rodent on the planet:
Q: Why do beavers build dams?
Kapfer: One reported reason is that they are creating a deeper water body that’s less likely to freeze solid in the winter, and allow them to go about their activities. … The deeper water provides them a better refuge from threats.
They are able to locate damage to their dam by the sound of running water; they are compelled to stop that sound and stop the water movement.
Q: What do you think of beavers?
Kapfer: They are amazingly interesting. They are one of the few if not the only type of animal that can massively and intentionally reconfigure the landscape around them. I’ve heard folks use the term “ecological engineer” to describe them.
(By building dams), they can take a lotic (moving) water body and turn it into a lentic (still) water body. … When water becomes stagnant, nutrients like carbon and nitrogen are deposited in aquatic sediments, rather than being pushed downstream. These changes can eventually lead to a complete change in the other living organisms found in a beaver’s surroundings.
The aquatic plants change from those that like moving water to those that like standing water and can use the nutrients in the sediments. Further, the removal of trees along the shore can allow better sunlight penetration for photosynthesis. The assemblages of animals then also change. Standing water is more attractive to amphibians. It’s more attractive to certain species of invertebrates (such as) birds. So entire biological communities can be changed as the result of beaver activity. It’s quite astounding!
Q: The city parks people say beavers seem to appear every few years and then disappear. Is this typical?
Kapfer: Beavers have a tendency to abandon locations. Most research I’ve seen on this topic seems to support that fluctuations in water level are a major driver behind beavers leaving an area.
Habitat quality probably also plays a role. Yet, given water levels along rivers can fluctuate frequently, it would make sense that beavers “come and go” from various locations along the Rock River over time.
Q: Is it rare to see a beaver?
Kapfer: They are primarily nocturnal and sometimes active at dawn and dusk. Many of the beaver interactions I’ve had are because I’ve walked near a water body they inhabit at night, only to hear them slap their tail on the water—a sort of warning/threat behavior—which can be a bit startling if you aren’t expecting it! In those instances, I didn’t even know they were nearby because it was dark out.
Q: Beavers can cause flooding by damming waterways, but other than that, is their presence rather benign?
Kapfer: If they weren’t creating dams, folks would probably pay them little heed. However, they are always creating dams. It’s basically what they do.
Another potential problem is that they could obviously take down trees along the river that folks find desirable. It’s useful to remember, however, that most evidence supports beavers show preferences for certain types of trees—poplar and cottonwood. They also use alder, birch, fruit trees and willows. Yet, if their preferred trees are in short supply, they’ll apparently go after oaks and pines, etc.
It’s easy to observe that they also tend to go after smaller diameter trees first, if they are available, although they’ll surely tackle the bigger ones if small ones are gone. This also depends on how long they actually remain in the area. But there’s no denying that they can remove a lot of trees from an area.
Q: Any rules for what to do when encountering a beaver? Will they bite?
Kapfer: Any animal can pose some level of danger if threatened, trapped or cornered, and beavers have serious incisors for chewing wood. However, beavers are largely non-aggressive if left alone.
They have the advantage typically of being able to simply plunge into the water upon one’s approach, so the likelihood of a direct and dangerous encounter is low.