Barry to hold town halls in Rock, Green counties this week
Gazette staff
Jul 26, 2022

ORFORDVILLECharity Barry, a Republican candidate in the Second U.S. Congressional District, will hold two town hall meetings in Orfordville and Brodhead this week, according to a news release.Residents can meet Barry to talk about their concerns and Barry's plans to address them, according to the news release.The first meeting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Knute's Bar and Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., in Orfordville.The second meeting will also be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at Bridges Bar and Grill, 1034 First Center Ave., in Brodhead.