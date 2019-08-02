SHARON

A dairy farm barn went up in flames Thursday evening, according to a Sharon Fire and Rescue news release.

Firefighters responded at 7:33 p.m. Thursday to a reported two-story barn fire at N1998 Peters Road.

Flames issued mainly from the second story hay storage area. All of the animals were removed from the structure before firefighters arrived and moved to a neighboring farm, according to the release.

First responders contained the fire within an hour and remained on scene an additional seven hours overhauling the barn and its contents.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for exhaustion. No other injuries were reported, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assisting agencies were Sharon Fire and Rescue, Walworth Fire Department, Darien Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells, Mercy MD1 and other first responder departments from Wisconsin and Illinois.