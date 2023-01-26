Dianne Edson, mercy and justice coordinator at Cargill Methodist Church in Janesville, shares a collection of banned books read and discussed by a group she leads, that meets every six weeks at the church.
JANESVILLE -- Dianne Edson was hired by Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville in June as its mercy and justice coordinator. As part of her new job’s focus on justice issues, she soon started looking at how certain books become targets for censorship for political reasons.
That has since evolved into a book club with a unique twist: participants read and then meet to discuss books that have been banned or challenged.
Each year, the American Library Association compiles a list of books that have been challenged in school libraries. In a typical year, about 300 books are challenged nationwide.
Edson said the church’s Banned Book Club meets every six weeks; so far they have met three times.
The books they have read so far are “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, “Speak,” by Laurie Halse Anderson, and “1984,” by George Orwell. The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. in room 106 at the church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. At that March 1 meeting, the group plans to discuss “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison.
The church doesn’t provide materials; participants must purchase the books independently or check them out from the public library.
Cargill United Methodist Church Pastor Steve Scott said he fully supported Edson’s idea to form the Banned Book Club. He said he thinks it's great when staff ideas open the church to different members of the community.
“It’s a different world we live in; it's a different world than even before the pandemic,” Scott said. “This is just one of the many ways we are trying to make an impact in the community.”
Scott said having groups like these help facilitate hard conversations. He said in addition to the Banned Book Club, another group that meets at the church is currently discussing a documentary, “Purple-Resetting the Table,” about why people from different the two political groups believe what they believe.
Why sponsor groups that take on such challenging subjects?
“The role of the church is not to tell people how to think but to invite people to think critically about and deeply about the world around them,” Scott said.
Edson said she has never been a fan of censorship and in her opinion the idea of banning books is “kind of silly.”
“If parents don’t think their kids are being exposed to this material, they are crazy,” she said. “Most of the time the books are being pulled by schools not out of concern for kids, but because it doesn’t align with a parent’s political views.”
During Banned Book Club meetings, Edson said attendees start by sharing their overall impressions of the book and she asks them questions about theme and characters, as might occur in any book discussion. Then, however, she goes a step further, asking them why they think the book was banned or challenged. She said most people that come to the Banned Book Club are against banning books and usually don’t agree with that happening.
Edson said 15-16 people usually show up including from the congregation and from the wider community.
“There has been a great turnout. I only have the schedule of books planned out until April, but now I think I have to plan for more meetings” she said.
More information on Cargill United Methodist Church's Banned Book Club is on the church's website: www.cargillumc.org.
