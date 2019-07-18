BELOIT

First National Bank and Trust will hold its annual back-to-school supply drive starting Monday, July 22, through Aug. 16.

Residents can drop off school supplies or monetary donations at any bank location. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Acceptable supplies include backpacks, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, markers, notebooks, pencils, rulers and scissors.

Financial donations can also be mailed to First National Bank and Trust, 345 E. Grand Ave., Beloit.

To find the nearest branch, visit bankatfirstnational.com/locations.