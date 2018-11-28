JANESVILLE
All students in the Janesville School District get free breakfast.
Many of them also receive free lunches because their families live close to or below the federal poverty line.
It's those students who benefit the most from the school district's annual Delivering Bags of Hope food drive, organizers said.
The food drive, which is in its 10th year, was started by the United Auto Workers. The union ran it until the General Motors assembly plant ended production in 2008.
"Our target audience is the students who are receiving free and reduced lunches," said Denise Jensen, event co-chairwoman. "Those students won't get that benefit during the winter break."
School social workers identify students and families who are not already receiving services from the Salvation Army or ECHO, the church-based social services organization.
Last year, organizers raised $42,000 and served 350 families. Fifty low-income senior citizens also received food, Jensen said.
Organizers are still $6,000 short of their goal this year, and donations are needed, Jensen said.
In addition, the school district needs volunteers to deliver bags of food Saturday, Dec. 15.
"The School District of Janesville has made a promise to prioritize safety, health and wellness of our greater school community," Superintendent Steve Pophal said in news release.
"We realize that not everybody will have all they need to have an enjoyable holiday season. With our community support, Delivering Bags of Hope will provide needed food and resources to needy and deserving families over the holidays."
The event is supported by local businesses. This year's platinum corporate sponsors include Dollar General, Seneca Foods, the city of Janesville, Lamar Advertising and Festival Foods.
