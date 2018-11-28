Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. High 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.