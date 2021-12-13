This time of year every year, the food distribution effort Bags of Hope provides groceries to more than 400 families in the Janesville School District and 50 senior citizens in the community.
The exception was last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to instead make gift cards to local food stores available to families.
On Saturday, with pandemic restrictions more relaxed, 150 school staff members and local high school students returned to the Dollar General Distribution Center on Innovation Drive to pack bags and boxes full of both perishable and nonperishable food.
Superintendent Steve Pophal said everyone involved was excited for the opportunity to give to their neighbors in need once again.
“This is one way for us to say we’re part of a larger community, and everybody’s welfare is our responsibility, as well,” he said. “It’s good to be back together ... experiencing the fellowship that is part of this distribution event.”
Pophal said Bags of Hope raised more than $42,000 and provided $80,000 worth of groceries. This aid comes at a crucial time for some families, as the holiday break from school is especially difficult for children who get most of their meals at school.
“When we have a holiday break, especially an extended break over the holidays, we know that food insecurity is a real issue for many of our kids,” Pophal said.
Inside the warehouse were people who have volunteered for Bags of Hope in the past as well as those helping out for the first time. Working side by side, bagging rows and rows of food, the building took on the look of an assembly line.
Jennifer Knutson, who was waiting for her filled bags to be taken, said such efforts are an effective way to introduce family and friends to charitable work.
“It’s nice to instill in them the importance of paying it forward,” she said, adding that her son and his friend were helping by directing traffic outside the warehouse.
Parker High School freshman Lily Ryan helped a group pack up items in a separate room which included refrigerated perishables. While she initially showed up to do service hours for her church, she said she looks forward to volunteering again.
After everything was ready for delivery, volunteers loaded the bagged food on buses, semitrailers and other vehicles. Each driver was assigned multiple residences for drop offs. Families received two weeks worth of food—including a bag of potatoes, as well as meat, vegetables and canned goods.
When she was finished with her deliveries, Knutson reflected on the day and the families she visited. “Everyone’s very appreciative and shocked at how much stuff comes,” she said.
Knutson said she wishes events such as Bags of Hope could take place at other times of the year, when volunteer work is most in demand.
“There are 363 other days a year that those people need help. It’s hard.”