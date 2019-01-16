MILTON
The approval process for a planned recycling facility in Milton is on pause after the company expressed a desire to build at a different location in the city.
Badgerland Disposal now intends to build a 12,300-square-foot office building and 49,350-square-foot recycling facility on more than 9 acres in Milton's Crossroads Industrial Park.
The company originally planned to purchase land from the city at the southeast corner of the Highway 59-County M intersection but chose to pursue a new parcel because the original site did not fit the company's plan, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
The new parcel would have to be divided before the company resubmits its site plan, Hulick said.
The company would use the facility to sort recycled materials before selling to third-party buyers, Hulick said.
Badgerland CEO Dustin Reynolds told The Gazette on Tuesday he didn't have time for an interview.
Materials that would enter the Badgerland site would not stay there long, Hulick said, clarifying the facility would not be a "dump."
Hulick recognized some residents might have concerns about the physical appearance of a recycling facility.
Sorting would be done indoors, and the city is recommending a prohibition on trash or recyclables being "dumped, pushed or stored outdoors for any length of time" as part of the company's conditional-use permit, according to a city memo.
"One thing we (city staff) are encouraged about with this arrangement is they (Badgerland) do take a lot of pride in how facilities are constructed and managed," Hulick said.
"The external appearance is one that will be vastly superior to other facilities in the state."
The company applied for a conditional-use permit at its former planned location to allow:
- Warehousing, storage and/or wholesaling of flammable gases, liquids or toxic materials.
- Facilities for flammable liquids and gases to be used as a fuel station for company vehicles.
- Outdoor storage.
- Garages for repair and service of motor vehicles, including body repair, painting and engine work.
- Rebuilding, service and repair of machinery and equipment.
- Truck, bus or rail terminals.
- Storage of petroleum products.
The plan commission held a public hearing for the conditional-use permit Tuesday night, but because the decision to change sites was made Monday, there wasn't time to update the site plan prior to the previously scheduled hearing. As a result, action and discussion was delayed pending finalization of the new location, Hulick said.
If a conditional-use permit is granted, the city council would then have to approve a site plan and TIF agreement before selling the city-owned land, Hulick said.
Hulick anticipates the city council will review the updated conditional-use permit next month.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse