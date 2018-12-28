LAKE GENEVA
Lisa Machi said it does not matter if you have never traveled outside the country or if you do not have the money to do it.
The Kikkoman Walworth Scholarship to study abroad for six weeks in Japan is an opportunity area high school students do not want to miss, she said.
“This scholarship is a gift that allows those who have never before had the ability to experience life outside of their own world to truly ‘adventure out,’ grow and change,” Machi said.
The Badger High School senior is a 2017 recipient of the scholarship offered by Kikkoman Foods, which has a production facility in Walworth.
Kikkoman is devoted to promoting international cultural exchange, said Milton Neshek, member of the board, secretary and general counsel of the Kikkoman foundation.
Kikkoman will fund scholarships for three high school students, who this summer will be placed with host families, usually in the Tokyo/Kanto region. Students are placed through Youth For Understanding, one of the world’s oldest student exchange programs.
To be eligible, a student must attend high school in Walworth County, have a GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and have a birthdate between April 2, 2002, and April 1, 2004.
Walworth County students attending Elkhorn, Badger, Big Foot, Williams Bay, Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Faith Christian, Walworth Christian and Whitewater high schools are eligible to apply by Monday, Jan. 7.
Students do not need to speak Japanese.
Machi reassured young people who might be afraid to go on an exchange.
“Sometimes you just have to take that leap, and once you do, you’ll regret you didn’t sooner,” Machi said.
She called studying abroad “an experience of a lifetime that I will never forget because it has shaped me, my outlook on life and my future.”
Machi plans on attending UW-River Falls.
“I have definitely acquired a newfound love for traveling, language and culture,” she said.
Living with a host family gave Machi a different perspective on life.
“Most importantly, it taught me independence and self-sufficiency …” she said. “Japan is such a vastly different place than America, and it can be difficult to adjust even for the most prepared person.”
The young woman experienced loneliness for the first time.
“It wasn’t because I missed my family and I wanted to go home,” she explained. “Instead, my dilemma was I struggled to truly connect with my classmates because of the language barrier. This forced me to step outside of my comfort zone a lot during my exchange and to make an effort.”
Machi had never traveled outside the United States, and she called herself a little closed-minded.
When she first saw young children walking alone, she was worried for their safety.
“But then I was told it was normal, that it is safe enough in Japan for children to travel alone," Machi said. “This forces children at a young age to become independent: a transformation that also occurred within me living six weeks abroad and managing my own time and money.”
