JANESVILLE—There’s no word yet from the manufacturer of a police pistol that discharged in September in a Janesville school, on whether a defect in that gun might have caused it to misfire. But a Janesville police sergeant appeared to suggest to the Janesville School Board Tuesday night that the design of the backpack straps worn by the officer involved might be at fault.
Tuesday marked Sgt. Ben Thompson’s first presentation to the school board since the Sept. 19 incident. He offered that the misfire could have been caused by a backpack that “could not be removed cleanly.”
“If it’s not this, we are very puzzled,” Thompson said.
The school board asked for the presentation nearly two months after Denise Hagen Stutika’s department-issued pistol discharged while in her holster in her office at Edison Middle School. The gun discharged into the floor and no one was injured.
Thompson said surveillance video shows that Stutika had a backpack over both of her shoulders and that she was pulling at it. After she entered her office, she “could not take her backpack off cleanly without some sort of resistance,” he said.
Thompson also said the holster, which is the same model that all other Janesville school resource officers use, has a “U-shaped strap.”
“When a gun fires, specifically a semi-automatic handgun, the round that fires—the casing would eject. The casing was still in the gun, which helps us feel comfortable that the gun was never removed from her holster,” Thompson said.
The department sent the 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 pistol back to the manufacturer for it to be examined.
Stutika’s holster was also sent back to the manufacturer, Safariland. That company responded, saying nothing was found other than it was damaged when the gun went off.
‘Elephant in the room’
School Board President Cathy Myers, a former teacher, asked Thompson about what she said was “the elephant in the room,” resources officers being armed in school buildings.
“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable statement to say that kids and firearms don’t exactly mix. Why exactly does an officer need to remain armed while in the building?” Myers asked.
Thompson said it’s the department’s expectation that officers on duty remain fully in uniform, including having a gun in their holster. He said he couldn’t think of any situation in which an officer would be in the field without their firearm.
Thompson said he was still hopeful that “there is something with the firearm,” that can explain the incident, and he added that “bwe believe strongly that this was related to her backpack strap—a little extra slack whether you want your backpack tighter or looser.”
Thompson also stressed that Stutika has been a stellar officer over a 25-year career, and that nothing indicates she did anything wrong or unsafe at Edison on Sept. 19.
Myers, who taught for 28 years, also questioned how high the bar has been raised for school security.
“I can’t tell you how many times we were told that it was a prison because of the cameras and the doors being locked. Now, children are walking through metal detectors. It may be good for safety but not for an educationally friendly place,” Myers said.
“In your time, how have the officers adapted to those situations? How has the position evolved?” she further questioned.
Thompson replied that the department’s first priority is to “provide safety for our students... why is this door propped open? Also, another thing they are working on is to make sure the school is a safe, warm and welcoming place to learn in.”
School Board member Kevin Murray offered praise for the resource officer program and the police department overall.
“Knowing Denise is the outstanding officer she is, I’m sure she feels terrible about this,” Murray said. “I am confident that the Janesville Police Department will find out how this happened.”
Despite her many questions, Myers also commended the department and the resource officer program.
“It is amazing to see how the program has evolved over the years and I can’t say how grateful I am that you are coming before us to talk about your program tonight,” Myers said.
“I’m just thankful no one was hurt and the officer was not hurt,” she added.
