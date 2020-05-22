JANESVILLE
In his letter to the Hebrews, St. Paul reminds his followers that even in difficult times, they should not give up meeting together.
Since mid-March, churchgoers in Wisconsin and around the country have given up meeting together in favor of livestreamed services, Zoom Bible study groups and a variety of other virtual spiritual experiences.
Now, Rock County health officials have ordained that church services can be held starting the weekend of May 30-31. They recommend social-distancing measures and suggest limiting attendance to 25% of building capacity.
Similar recommendations are being made for restaurants, theaters and other venues.
Local church leaders say they’re thrilled to have their congregations back but are proceeding with caution.
This weekend, New Life Assembly of God is doing a test run for its full reopening May 30-31, said the Rev. Jason Karampatsos, lead pastor.
Church staff will take precautions, such as roping off pews. Family members who have quarantined together can sit together, but others should keep their distance.
Multiple entrances to the building will be open to reduce congestion around the main doors.
Volunteers will not hand out bulletins or take an offering, Karampatsos said.
Rock County’s Catholic churches will follow similar regulations, said Bishop Don Hying of the Diocese of Madison.
Catholics are required—except in exceptional circumstances—to attend Mass on Sunday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that obligation was temporarily waived. For even the oldest Catholics, it was the first time in memory that such a thing had happened.
Hying has not yet reinstated the Sunday Mass obligation, and he strongly discourages the elderly, ill and anyone with an immune system deficiency from attending Mass.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to begin to offer Mass again, but we want to do so in a prudent and careful way that‘s respectful of public health and the fact that COVID is still among us,” Hying said.
Some Janesville Catholic churches have allowed people to attend Mass but in limited numbers of 10 or less to comply with health orders.
Parishioners could sign up to attend online. Online signups have started for the week of May 25.
The situation has been difficult for priests, as their lives revolve around their congregations, Hying said.
“I’ve heard from priests about how much they miss their people,” the bishop said. “Everything that a parish priest does is attuned to serving people, being with people, celebrating the sacraments with people.”
Those duties are so much more difficult—or impossible—to do online.