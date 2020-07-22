Back-to-school bike, backpack giveaway set

JANESVILLE
A Fourth Ward neighborhood organization will give away bicycles, backpacks and food to help children and their families have a good start to the school year.
The Janesville Community Center has set the event for Saturday, Aug. 15, in Fourth Ward Park.
Many Fourth Ward families need the help, but all are welcome, said one of the organizers, the Rev. Earl Sias.
Sias said 125 reconditioned bicycles, 75 backpacks and 100 boxes of food will be given away.
Sias said families under economic stress can’t put a high priority on buying bicycles, but the bikes can get kids to school and neighborhood events.
“The need is there, especially for the kids in the Fourth Ward. We were inspired to do something to help, and this is what has come together,” Sias said.
Organizers talked to Wilson Elementary School Principal Ashley Wright to learn about students’ needs as they put the event together, Sias said.
The Janesville Community Center’s focus is on strengthening families because the group believes “strong families make stronger neighborhoods and stronger neighborhoods make a stronger community,” Sias said.
Sias said the event was not organized as a replacement for the bike rodeo/giveaway that Janesville police offered for the past 17 years. Police called off this year’s rodeo because of coronavirus concerns.
Police are supplying bicycle helmets and locks for the event, Sias said.
Different organizations and individuals contributed the items to be given away. Beloit-based Bike Elves provide the bicycles, Sias said.
Masks and physical distancing will be required during the event.