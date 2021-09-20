This restored green 1950 Buick Special was among hundreds of cars and trucks on display at Autorama on Sunday at Preservation Park in the town of Beloit. Standing next to the Buick is Dick Schultz, formerly of Janesville and now of Missouri, who restored the car his father owned. The car show helps raise thousands of dollars for local charities.
Debra Jensen-De Hart/Special to Adams Publishing Group
Among the many classic cars at the 2021 Autorama on Sunday was an original 1961 red and white Corvette convertible with bright red leather interior. Admiring the car is Dennis Rodefeld of Madison. This year is the first time in two years the car show/fundraiser was held because of flooding in Preservation Park two years ago and because of COVID-19 in 2020.
