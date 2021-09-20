TOWN OF BELOIT

They just don’t make ’em like that anymore.

That was a familiar refrain at the 2021 Autorama car show Sunday at Preservation Park.

People poured into the park beginning in the morning to appreciate the classic vehicles on display.

One man who would identify himself only as “a car nut” brought his adult son with him and stopped to check out one of the classic beauties. He said such a gathering has a lot of meaning for people.

“Cars can bring all kinds of people together,” he said. “They represent freedom. Basically, today a car is a computer on a set of wheels.”

He said there was a time when car owners could take their vehicles apart and put them back together.

“Now you need diagnostic tools to take one apart.”

The event was hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions Club, Coachmen Street Rod Club, Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and the XLR8 Car Club.

Dick Schultz, formerly of Janesville and now of Missouri, showed a 1950 green Buick Special that he restored.

The large sedan belonged to his father, he said. While some of the parts had been replaced, others were original, such as the front grille.

The categories of vehicles included Corvettes, street rods, high-performance cars, stock cars, modified, trucks and imports.

Lions’ volunteers and some of their wives helped out with the food tents.

Autorama chairperson Todd Nelson said there were 1,241 show cars and that the crowd numbered about 4,000 people.

The warm, dry weather made it possible to hold this year’s event. In 2019, the park was flooded, so the event was canceled. It also was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As members of the public wandered among the hundreds of shiny, well-maintained cars and trucks, they offered bits of nostalgia.

“Quality and chrome,” summed up Patrick Hecker of Rockton, Illinois, as he viewed a 1972 Dodge Charger.

“New cars aren’t made to last,” he said.

Dennis Rodefeld of Madison also appreciates the classic models.

“I’m still crazy about the older ones; I like the original ones,” he said as he stood next to a 1961 red and white Corvette convertible in its original condition.

Proceeds from Autorama are given back to local community groups such as VetsRoll, the Stateline Boys & Girls Club, Project 16:49 and others.

