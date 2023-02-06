The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.
JANESVILLE — The results of an autopsy of a female inmate who died early Thursday at the Rock County Jail were still pending Monday.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the autopsy and told a Gazette reporter Monday morning that the results were not yet available. A subsequent request Monday night found no change in that status.
Rock County Sheriff Curt Fell said Monday night that his office is investigating this as a death and criminal investigation. However, Fell noted that such language is standard and not meant to imply that foul play is at this point believed to be involved.
“We don’t know what it is. We have to keep all possibilities in mind but that doesn’t mean we think it is criminal,” Fell said.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a release last week that correctional officers had found an unresponsive female inmate lying face down early Thursday morning in the jail’s housing units, during a routine security check. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the press release.
