The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.

JANESVILLE — The results of an autopsy of a female inmate who died early Thursday at the Rock County Jail were still pending Monday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the autopsy and told a Gazette reporter Monday morning that the results were not yet available. A subsequent request Monday night found no change in that status.

