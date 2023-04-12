JANESVILLE — As many as 65 bank workers represented by Janesville’s autoworkers union appear to be mired in a labor contract dispute with employer Blackhawk Community Credit Union.

The credit union hasn’t publicly acknowledged any stalemate, but United Auto Workers Local 95 union President Tim Silha said negotiators between the credit union and the union workers as of Tuesday had begun to lose traction as labor talks have faltered over the past several weeks.

