EDGERTON

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Highway 213.

Maria Mata-Mendoza, 59, of Madison died after her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck driven by Daniel B. Good of Edgerton, according to a news release.

Good, 41, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and fourth-offense drunken driving.

Police responded at 8:17 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Highway 213 and Highway 59 intersection in the town of Magnolia.

Good was driving east on Highway 59 when he drove through a stop sign and collided with Mata-Mendoza's northbound Dodge Journey, police said.

Mata-Mendoza was pronounce dead at the scene. Her 53-year-old female passenger suffered multiple injuries, police said.

