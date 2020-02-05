TOWN OF LIMA

The woman who died in the vehicle crash on Highway 59 on Monday was Sterling H. M. Espinoza, 20, of Whitewater, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department announced.

The crash was reported at about 6:34 p.m. west of County KK in the Town of Lima.

Espinoza was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. An autopsy completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed she died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Additional testing is underway. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department is investigating.