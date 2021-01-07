JANESVILLE
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 14 in the town of Janesville.
Steven A. Teubert, 55, of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded about 8:52 p.m. Tuesday to a report that two vehicles had collided head-on on Highway 14 west of Newville Road. Authorities investigating the crash believe dense fog played a role in the collision.
The medical examiner’s department confirmed Thursday that Teubert died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway, according to the release.
The medical examiner’s department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.