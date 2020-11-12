JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the man who died in the residential fire early Monday morning at 1062 S. Pearl St.

Steven J. Stephenson, 58, of Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters pulled him from the house.

Janesville firefighters and police responded to the fire at 12:18 a.m. Monday. The residence was engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to a previous news release.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Stephenson died from injuries sustained in the fire. Additional testing is underway.

The medical examiner’s department and Janesville Police and Fire Departments continue to investigate, according to the release.