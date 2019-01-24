TOWN OF FULTON

The person who died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in the town of Fulton has been identified as a 20-year-old Janesville man.

Tyler Christian Sather of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 51 near Kidder Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

The accident was reported about 6:48 a.m. Tuesday. Sather was driving a small car on Highway 51 near Kidder Road when he collided with a 45-year-old Janesville man driving a full-sized truck, according to the release.

Preliminary autopsy results confirm that Sather's death was caused by injuries he sustained in the accident. Additional testing is underway, according to the release.