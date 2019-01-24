TOWN OF FULTON
The person who died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in the town of Fulton has been identified as a 20-year-old Janesville man.
Tyler Christian Sather of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 51 near Kidder Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.
The accident was reported about 6:48 a.m. Tuesday. Sather was driving a small car on Highway 51 near Kidder Road when he collided with a 45-year-old Janesville man driving a full-sized truck, according to the release.
Preliminary autopsy results confirm that Sather's death was caused by injuries he sustained in the accident. Additional testing is underway, according to the release.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse