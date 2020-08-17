JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has released the name of the man who died in a single-motorcycle crash Saturday night on County WC at Highway 11 in the town of Janesville.

Brian D. Ahlert, 50, of Janesville was transported to a hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead, according to a news release issued Monday.

His passenger, a 51-year-old Janesville woman, was critically injured.

Rock County authorities responded to the crash at 8:11 p.m. Saturday. They believe alcohol was a factor, and both occupants appeared not to be wearing helmets, according to a previous news release.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Ahlert died from injuries he sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.

The medical examiner’s department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate, according to the release.