LAKE GENEVA
Authorities have identified the Illinois man who drowned in Geneva Lake on Sunday, according to a Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency news release shared Monday.
Kostyantyn Matushevskiy, 35, of Wheeling, Illinois, died Sunday, the agency said.
At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Lake Geneva police and the agency responded to call for a welfare check on a boat moored about 75 to 100 yards from shore near the municipal beach, according to the release.
Matushevskiy and another person swam from the boat toward the beach at about 4:30 p.m., but Matushevskiy did not make it, the release states. The other person looked for Matushevskiy, but could not find him.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department dispatched its dive team and the police department used a drone to find Matushevskiy's body, which was located about 50 yards from shore in water that was about 10 feet deep, according to the release.
The body was found at about 8:30 p.m.
The investigation into the drowning is ongoing.