TOWN OF PORTER

Authorities have released the name of the Illinois man who died in a tractor accident early Tuesday on a farm near the 7500 block of North Fox Road.

Daniel L. DeRose Jr., 24, of Belvidere, Illinois, slipped off the ladder of a moving tractor shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday and was run over by the rear tractor tire. He died at the scene despite life-saving measures from deputies and medical personnel, according to a previous Gazette article.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed DeRose died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release Thursday.

The death is still under investigation by the medical examiner's department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.