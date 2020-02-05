TOWN OF LIMA
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has identified the Whitewater woman who died after a rollover crash Monday on Highway 59 in the town of Lima.
Sterling H. M. Espinoza, 20, was ejected from her vehicle during the crash, which occurred about 6:34 p.m. at East Highway 59 and County KK, authorities said Wednesday in a news release. She died later at a hospital.
An autopsy completed Tuesday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Espinoza died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the release.
Two of the three passengers in Espinoza's vehicle were taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was not transported. All of the passengers were wearing seat belts, but the driver was not, authorities have said.
Additional testing is underway, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate.
An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it swerved, entered a ditch and rolled, authorities have said.