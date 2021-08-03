The body of an Elgin, Illinois, man was recovered from Geneva Lake on Monday morning almost 12 hours after he dove into the water to retrieve his children who had been on tubes he was pulling behind a boat.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was deployed and recovered the body of Antonio F. Delasancha Jr., 31, at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
At 7:02 p.m. Sunday, the City of Lake Geneva Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a possible drowning in the town of Linn near Big Foot Beach on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Enforcement Agency.
The Geneva Lake Police responded along with the Water Safety Patrol. The police arrived at about 7:06 p.m. to find several family members saying Delasancha was missing in the water.
Delasancha reportedly was operating a boat while pulling his two preteen daughters on a tube. One daughter fell off the tube and Delasancha turned around to pick her up.
When the boat stopped, Delasancha’s 11-year-old son jumped into the water and began to swim with a personal flotation device on. The son started to drift away from the boat. Delasancha then jumped into the water without a PFD on to help his son. Delasancha went under the surface where the depth of the water is about 45 feet.
The initial rescue efforts stopped after about 40 minutes. A recovery operation began utilizing sonar technology. At about 11:45 p.m. Delasancha was located and his location was marked. However, recovery was not attempted due to safety concerns at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the investigation.
