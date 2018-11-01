JANESVILLE
Pat Hall’s latest book will make you smile as you read about a group of inexperienced reindeer delivering gifts on Christmas Eve.
But there is a serious side to “The Secret of Santa’s Naughty-Nice List.”
In addition to being entertaining, the children’s story brings awareness to the issue of homelessness.
Hall dedicates the book to the clients, staff and volunteers of ECHO, GIFTS Men’s Shelter, House of Mercy, Project 16:49 and the Salvation Army and includes their websites.
All offer support services for the homeless in Janesville.
Hall also is donating part of the estimated proceeds from book sales to the five groups.
She wants people to think about homelessness in the city and consider if they can make a difference.
“My husband and I have already supported several of the organizations in the past, and we think they do a great job,” Hall said. “I want people to know about these groups.”
Hall did not set out to write a story about homelessness. But once she introduced homeless people into the story, she thought it seemed natural to help readers learn more.
For adults, Hall hopes the book will remind them not to judge others by an arbitrary set of standards and to ask themselves what they can do to help.
For children, she hopes the book will teach them to look out for other people and to share what they have.
Representatives of groups receiving the donations are grateful and point out that Hall used her individual talent to get involved.
“Pat is such a creative person,” said Peter Zehren, major gifts director for the Salvation Army in Rock County. “Her way of giving is to share her talent with us.”
He called her book “a creative work that brings to light an issue that both kids and adults can understand.”
In addition to donations, Zehren explained there are other ways, including volunteering, to support organizations.
“We have an army of volunteers who do God’s work,” Zehren said.
Stephanie Burton, executive director of the GIFTS Men’s Shelter, said every time an individual like Hall steps forward to fight homelessness, “it brings us closer to a solution.”
She said she is impressed that Hall is educating young people about homelessness.
“What brought tears to my eyes when reading this book is that it raises awareness about a forgotten population to kids so they can be a solution to an issue in their community,” Burton said.
Hall got the inspiration for her book while driving across Nebraska and listening to a trucking song on the radio.
She wondered what a kid-friendly trucking song would be about and thought of the most beloved long-hauler of them all—Santa Claus.
“The Secret of Santa’s Naughty-Nice List” explains what happens when Santa gets sick and throws up on the naughty-nice list.
The inexperienced elves and deer have to make the deliveries and encounter all kinds of things that go wrong.
The elves especially have a hard time when they do not have a duplicate of the naughty-nice list and try to leave presents according to some kind of rating method.
Eventually, they meet with a group of homeless people who teach them an important lesson.
“Giving comes from the heart,” Hall said, “not from some kind of score the elves were trying to put on people.”
