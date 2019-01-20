BELOIT

Author Eloisa Gómez will be the speaker at a Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration hosted by the Beloit and Janesville League of Women Voters.

The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit. Doors open at 11.

Gómez is co-author of “Somos Latinas: Voices of Wisconsin Latina Activists.” She will highlight key takeaways from interviews with Latina activists and the community-building actions they undertook in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

“She will also facilitate a brief brainstorming session with the audience to strategize relationship-building opportunities with the Latinx/Latina communities to further civic engagement,” the release states.

Gómez is a League of Women Voters-Milwaukee County member and a founding member of the League’s Comité por el Voto Latino/Latinx Voter Outreach, assisting Milwaukee’s Latinx community to register to vote.

To register, send a check to the League of Women Voters Beloit, c/o Deb Fallon, 1232 Elm St., or call 608-362-4778 by Wednesday, Jan. 30. Tickets are $25 for adults/students and includes the event and lunch.

The annual event honors Susan B. Anthony, a champion for a woman’s right to vote.