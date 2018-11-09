JANESVILLE
Ronald Berger will talk about his new book, “Children, Save Yourselves! One Family’s Story of Holocaust Survival,” on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Hedberg Public Library, 306 S. Main St.
At 7:30 p.m., he will tell the story of how his father and uncle survived the Holocaust in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. Berger’s father endured several concentration camps, including Auschwitz.
His uncle survived outside the camps by passing as a Catholic among anti-Semitic Poles.
A book sale and signing will follow the program, which is part of the library’s Local Experts Series.
Berger is professor emeritus of sociology at UW-Whitewater. He lives in McFarland.
