In August 1942, Nazis ordered Ron Berger’s Jewish grandparents and family to gather in the marketplace of Krosno, Poland.
Trucks with the SS, Gestapo and German police surrounded the area so no one could escape.
A Gestapo officer with a baton ordered older and disabled people to step to one side.
Berger’s grandfather, Jacob, was among those segregated and forced onto the backs of trucks.
Jacob realized he would not return.
As he boarded the truck, he turned to his family and shouted: “Children, save yourselves!”
Berger’s father, Michael, and his uncle, Sol, never forgot their father’s parting words.
Today, Berger keeps the story alive in a book published earlier this year, “Children, Save Yourselves! One Family’s Story of Holocaust Survival.”
Since his book came out, Berger has talked to audiences about how his father endured several concentration camps, including the notorious Auschwitz, and how his uncle survived outside the camps by passing as a Catholic among anti-Semitic Poles.
Berger, who taught at UW-Whitewater for more than 30 years, believes his book is more important now than ever.
He points to a rise in hate crimes, including the October shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, higher visibility of white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups, and a rise in documented threats to democracies around the world.
“I do not know if telling my story will make a difference,” Berger said. “If it does, that pleases me.”
He said genocides do not begin with killing.
“They begin by demonizing groups, like immigrants, like your political opponents,” Berger said.
The professor emeritus of sociology did not learn his family’s story in detail until 1988 when he was 37.
He became more interested in his father’s past after a lecture by actor Robert Clary at UW-Whitewater. Clary is known for his role as Louis LeBeau in the TV series “Hogan’s Heroes.”
Clary talked about surviving the Holocaust, something he had kept quiet about for most of his life after the war.
As he aged, Clary realized he needed to tell his story because eventually there would be no more living survivors.
During the audience’s question-and-answer time, a woman stood up and said she had not heard of the Holocaust before Clary’s talk.
Berger and the audience were surprised by her comment.
“However, what also soon struck me was how little I knew about the Holocaust, and in particular about what had happened to my father and his family,” Berger wrote in his book.
He called home and told his father: “We have to record your story.”
Berger realizes that the number of Holocaust survivors is shrinking.
In their absence, “those of us who have lived with them, who have known them intimately, give others some sense of authentic connection to the past,” he said.
Berger wants readers of his book to realize that survivors like his father and uncle, who came to the United States, were not so traumatized that they could not recapture their lives and be successful.
“Resilience is the word,” Berger said. “This is a story that can end with a feeling of hope. It is easy to give in to despair. But the story is about the human desire to live and the preciousness of life.”
