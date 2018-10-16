WHITEWATER
Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Amy Goldstein will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Young Auditorium on the UW-Whitewater campus, 930 W. Main St.
Goldstein will lecture on her book “Janesville—An American Story,” which focuses on the intersection between politics and public policy and its effects on ordinary people. She currently covers national health care policy for the Washington Post.
The talk is part of UW-Whitewater’s Contemporary Issues lecture series.
For more information, visit uww.edu/cls/about/lectures.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse