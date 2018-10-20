JANESVILLE
Rita Beck’s love of writing began more than 30 years ago. But she did not know until this year that writing is in her genes.
The Janesville author’s first book, “33 Annual Wild and Wacky Holiday-ish Occasions,” came out in June.
Two months later, she received a letter connecting her to a birth family she never knew.
Among her newly discovered relatives are two writers.
“I always knew I had a passion for writing,” Beck said. “Now I know it’s in my blood.”
Beck was born in Germany to a white Jewish woman who became pregnant after a relationship with an African-American man.
“She was forced to give me up,” 63-year-old Beck said, “…because I was one of what came to be known for thousands of babies like me as the ‘mischlingskinder’ or German brown babies.”
A poor but loving African-American family adopted Beck at 3 months old and whisked her off to the south side of Chicago, where she was raised.
“Most of the members of my immediate and extended American family had skin tones ranging from ‘chocolate’ to ‘dark chocolate,’” Beck said. “I was what was known in the black community as ‘high yellow’ because I was ‘light, bright, darn near white.’”
In high school, she wanted to be blacker, so she wore an Afro wig and dark makeup.
“Every family member I had ever known was black, so that’s what I related to,” Beck said.
At 13, she found out she was adopted while snooping through her adopted mom’s private papers.
“It made me the happiest kid on the block because I imagined I had been born behind the Iron Curtain … and that someone saved me from a Nazi-run orphanage,” Beck said.
She never let on that she knew about her past until the day her mother sat her down when she was 18 and told her she was adopted.
The two hugged and cried because “we were so happy to have found each other,” Beck said.
Because she had an open adoption, Beck knew the name of her birth mother. She spent several years looking for her without success.
In the 1980s, Beck got a phone number.
“But when I had a German-speaking friend call the number, the lady answering kept hanging up,” Beck recalled. “I took that as a sign, if it was her, she did not want to be found.”
Beck’s friend, who spoke German with a Russian accent, believes the Russian accent may have scared her.
Fast forward many years.
In August, Beck got a letter from a woman who said she was her cousin. The cousin lives in Minneapolis with her mother, who was the twin sister of Beck’s birth mom.
Within 48 hours, Beck and her husband, Eric, were in Minneapolis.
“Looking into the eyes of my birth mother’s twin, now 85 years old, all we could do was stare at each other and smile,” Beck recalled.
Beck’s birth mother, also named Rita, had died three years earlier, and her twin, Elisabeth, was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
“She was at her worst,” Rita said. “She could barely speak. But I thought she was gorgeous because she looked like the birth mother I never knew.”
Beck learned from her newly discovered family that she has a half-sister who lives in Germany.
Later, Beck also learned that her aunt and grandmother intercepted letters from her birth father to her birth mother. In the letters, her birth father apparently proposed marriage, but Rita’s birth mother never saw them.
Beck also learned that:
- The German side of her family has lived in both the United States and Germany over the years. Some left Germany after the war because “it wasn’t safe with so many Nazis still there,” Beck said.
- Her German grandmother was born into a wealthy Jewish family who decided to convert to Catholicism when Hitler began his rise to power in Germany.
- Beck’s Aunt Elisabeth wrote several books, including one about how she, Beck’s mother and their family survived during the war and after the city of Wurzburg was mostly destroyed by British bombs near the end of the war.
- After the war, Beck’s grandmother became a writer and a newspaper columnist.
The first article Beck ever wrote, about the story of her adoption, was published in 2005. She called it a humorous piece titled: “Blending the Color of Families through Adoption: A Questioning Look at Some of the Fears, Phobias and Fallacies.”
Beck refers to herself as a "half-glass-full" kind of person who loves “to write funny,” as she describes it.
“I wouldn’t know what to do if I had to tackle a serious subject,” she said.
Beck recently learned that all of her Aunt Elisabeth’s books were lighthearted in tone.
“Even the book about her and my mother surviving in war-torn Germany is sprinkled with some light moments,” Beck said.
Beck used a self-publishing service owned by Amazon to create her first book on wacky holidays. She started promoting her book before it was published by doing what she calls stand-up comedic readings at a café in Edgerton. She also has given several book talks in Rock County.
When speaking publicly, she wears a red, white and blue hat “bigger than Matt Dillon’s hat,” Beck said.
“I wear it because the hat guarantees that young people look up from their cellphones,” she explained.
Beck ordered the hat on Amazon and almost sent it back because she thought it was too big.
Then she realized it will make people laugh.
She also identifies with the hat’s patriotic color scheme.
“I’m just glad someone picked me and brought me to the Land of the Free,” Beck said. “I’m an extremely patriotic person. A lot of Americans take America for granted, but I don’t. I sometimes cry when I hear the national anthem. I feel the song with a lot of passion.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse