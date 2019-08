JANESVILLE

Author Sharon Kennedy will perform a free book reading from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Raven’s Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St.

Kennedy, a former Janesville resident, will read excerpts from her book “Struggle & Strength: Eight Ordinary Women with Lives Most Unusual.”

The book features stories from the lives of eight women, how Kennedy met them and why their stories are included in the book.

For more information, call the gallery at 608-757-2622.