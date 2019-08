JANESVILLE

The 14th reunion of students from Austin Country School will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at My Apartment Pub and Grill, 15 N. Arch St.

Alumni can share memories and should bring photos of their school days.

Attendees are asked enter the back door off West Court Street. Lunch will be ordered off the menu.

For more information, call 608-754-3739 or 754-8750.