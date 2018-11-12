MADISON
Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, has been elected to serve another term as Assembly speaker pro tempore, according to a news release.
The speaker pro tempore presides over the Assembly when it is in session and holds the second highest office in the Assembly, according to the release.
August has been speaker pro tempore since 2013 and was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, according to the release.
“One of my top goals is to ensure that each representative has the opportunity to have their voice heard on the floor of the Assembly,” August said in the release. “I will always put the integrity of the Assembly first and foremost over any politics.”
