The Green-Rock Audubon Society will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Hosting the event will be the Three Waters Reserve in the clubhouse of the former Decatur Lake Golf Course, N3941 Golf Course Road, Brodhead.

Chef Ryan Boughton will prepare a complimentary lunch.

The Southern Wisconsin Land Conservancy will present a program about the work by many partners at the reserve. A tour of buildings and the grounds will be offered.

Also on the agenda are three reports and nominations and election of officers.

The public is invited, but reservations are appreciated. To reserve seats, call Neil Deupree at 608-752-8342.