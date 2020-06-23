TOWN OF MILTON
A large auction and raffles Sunday will benefit the family of an Edgerton man who died last September in a bizarre accident.
Brandon R. Clift, 30, left behind a wife, Nicole, and infant daughter, Morgan. All proceeds will help the family stay in the house Clift bought, with any left over going to a college fund for Morgan, now 9 months old, said Andrea Bowers, Clift’s sister.
Clift, who ran an Edgerton-based excavating service, was trapped under a bulldozer while working at a town of Milton property Sept. 8. Investigators believed he was attacked by bees, leading to the accident.
The event at Lucy's Hideaway in Milton includes a meat raffle, a raffle of more than 150 baskets and a silent auction of a Husqvarna zero-turn mower.
Bob Johnson of Badger State Auction will conduct a live auction at 2 p.m. A list of more than 100 items includes two Traeger grills, five beef quarters, an African safari trip, four getaway trips, nine guns, a zero-turn Toro mower and agricultural items including seed corn, soybean harvesting and round bales.
The Rock County Pork Producers will offer pork chop sandwiches and Johnsonville brats. The Rock County Dairy Promotion trailer will sell cheese curds and shakes.
Bowers said masks are recommended for attendees. Hand sanitizer will be available, and surfaces will be cleaned during the event.