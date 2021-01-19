JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer two ATV safety courses in February and March at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The courses are required for drivers born on or before Jan. 1, 1988, who want to legally operate all-terrain vehicles.
Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 20 at the fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave. Mandatory online registration will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 for the February class and March 1 for the March class.
Each student will receive a confirmation email with registration details after completing an online enrollment form, according to the release.
Class size is limited to 25 students. Registration is $10 per student, and a parent or guardian signature is required for students younger than 18 years old.
To enroll, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-recreationalpatrol/atv-education.
For questions about the course or registration, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.