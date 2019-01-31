JANESVILLE
Firefighters responded to a minor attic fire early Thursday morning on Janesville’s south side, the Janesville Fire Department reported.
Firefighters got a call at 3:50 a.m. Thursday and responded to 1944 S. Marion Ave., where the resident had woken up smelling smoke, fire Capt. John McManus said.
Further investigation revealed a light fixture in the attic had started the fire, which was extinguished within 10 minutes, McManus said.
No injuries were reported.
