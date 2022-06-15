Attic fire extinguished Tuesday night at residence on Milton Avenue Gazette staff Jun 15, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Fire Department responded to an attic fire late Tuesday night at a residence on Milton Avenue, according to a fire department news release.Firefighters responded at 10:45 p.m. to a report of an attic fire at 1026 Milton Ave.Light smoke was emitting from the second floor. Flames were quickly extinguished and did not spread to other parts of the residence, according to the release.All the residents, two adults and two children, were out of the building when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross assisted the residents, according to the release.Estimated damages to the property total $12,000, according to the release. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Death notices for June 10, 2022 Milton Dairy Queen to be sold Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022