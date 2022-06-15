01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

The Janesville Fire Department responded to an attic fire late Tuesday night at a residence on Milton Avenue, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters responded at 10:45 p.m. to a report of an attic fire at 1026 Milton Ave.

Light smoke was emitting from the second floor. Flames were quickly extinguished and did not spread to other parts of the residence, according to the release.

All the residents, two adults and two children, were out of the building when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross assisted the residents, according to the release.

Estimated damages to the property total $12,000, according to the release.

