Judy Cowan speaks into her son Dan’s ear while picking him up for the day from KANDU Industries’ day service program. Dan is being recognized at an upcoming ‘Snowball’ dance for his 48 years at the KANDU Industries.
JANESVILLE—At KANDU Industries’ ‘Snowball’ on Dec. 9, Dan Cowan will be recognized for his 48 years as a client.
Dan’s mother, Judy Cowan, has been his caretaker since he was born. She said being part of KANDU has been a very important part of her son’s life.
“I’m surprised about what Dan can do sometimes,” Cowan said. “If he’s looking at a book with pictures of dogs on it; even though he can’t read it, he knows it’s about dogs.”
Cowan said that Dan was her first born. And, when he was born, there weren’t many resources for children with disabilities.
“We knew something was wrong but there wasn’t a lot of information. But slowly, as the years passed, we learned more about what he was going through,” she recalls.
Dan, now 68 years old, is mentally disabled and currently participates in KANDU’s Day Service program, which allows him to do activities and go on field trips.
Cowan said that she learned about KANDU from a friend of her son’s special education teacher. At that time, the organization was just starting out and she learned it was a way for disabled people to find work in the community.
“The need was there, and so when we heard about it we moved from Beloit to get Dan into the program,” she recalls.
She said her son has had many great experiences with KANDU and he loves spending time there.
“Dan doesn’t say much, but I am sure if he was the one talking that he would say ‘friend’ because the kids there are really like brothers and sisters,” she said. “Or he would say ‘check’ because he knows the check is more than just a five dollar bill.”
She said KANDU offers a lot to people like her son and they are treated like human beings there, and there is something for every type of person.
“No matter what it takes, if you have a disabled person, get them into some of the things KANDU offers,” she said. “It makes them feel important, they have friends and they get their own life. And they don’t have to apply to this so-called normal life”
