JANESVILLE
Janesville residents' 2021 assessment change notices are in the mail, city officials announced Friday.
Starting Monday, residents may view updated assessment information by visiting janesvillewi.gov and clicking on the Property (Parcel) Search portal.
The 2021 assessment roll may be viewed by visiting the "Helpful Assessment Links and Documents" page in the Assessor's Office section of the city's website. Residents may view the actual assessment roll by calling the Clerk-Treasurer's Office at 608-755-3070.
State law requires that notices be mailed to property owners if their assessed value changes from the prior year. The Assessor’s Office anticipates about 1% of the city’s 24,000 real estate parcels will change in value for 2021, according to a news release.
The city is providing a maintenance assessment roll for 2021, which means that only property owners who received a request for a physical visit in 2020 might experience an assessment change. No changes in market conditions will be taken into account, according to the release.
Residents should allow six days for assessment change notices to arrive in the mail. The notices will include information on the assessment and the date property owners must submit a virtual or mailed-in appeal.
To access the virtual objection form, visit the Assessor's Office section of the city's website.
For residents who prefer to mail in their appeals, accepted documents may include a copy of an appraisal within the last six months, a market analysis from a real estate agent within the last six months, photos that show deferred maintenance, and income and expense information for commercial properties.
Assessment staff will contact property owners by phone during their review, according to the release.
Objection forms are due by April 30. Mailed documents must be postmarked by April 30.
For questions on assessed values, call the Assessor’s Office at 608-755-3045.