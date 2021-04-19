JANESVILLE
The next round of virtual Courageous Conversations is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Participants will cover the topic “APPI: Targets of fear and blame” and discuss the increased verbal and physical threats Asian American and Pacific Islanders are encountering. Conversations will also touch on stereotypes that lead to depersonalization of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Thirty minutes of open discussion will follow the presentation at 7 p.m.
To register for the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rfu6hqzoqGNRiVUQgMzfSWKrYE2GoE9AB.
Courageous Conversations is sponsored by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA Rock County and Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.