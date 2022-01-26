Winter is no time to “hunker down in the house,” but rather an opportunity to get out and enjoy all that Janesville has to offer in the snow.
This was the assertion of Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag at a recent city council meeting, noting that the community has an array of sledding hills and trails perfect for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
With temperatures on the rise after a few bitterly cold days, local residents can enjoy the recently fallen snow.
Families can take sleds to Blackmeadow and Ardon parks, ice skates to Jefferson Park, and rent snowshoes and cross-country ski equipment to enjoy the many trails throughout the area.
Daily rentals of Nordic ski, boots and poles are $12 for adults and $6 for kids on week days and $16 for adults and $10 for youth on weekends. The equipment is available on a first come, first serve basis at the recreation division office located on the first floor of City Hall.
Snowshoes are also available to rent at the Public Works Parks Division Office, 3715 N. Newville Road, for the same cost as the ski equipment, although a refundable $50 deposit is required to secure each pair.
Winter recreation equipment rented from both locations must be returned the next day, while weekend rentals are due back to their respective offices by the following Monday.
All Rock County parks are open to snowshoeing, though only Rockport Park and Riverside Golf course are open to cross-country skiing.
Six miles of color-coded trails over picturesque terrain awaits cross-country skiers at Rockport Park off Rockport Park Drive. Skiers can also hit the links at Riverside Golf Course.
Couples who snowshoe and ski together will want to mark Feb. 12 on their calendars. That night a romantic candlelight ski/hike will be hosted by Friends of Rockport Park.
While groomed ski trails are only found at that Rockport Park and the golf course, skiers can make their own tracks in any Janesville city park.
There are ungroomed ski trails at Rock County parks. Gibbs Lake, between Janesville and Evansville, and Carver-Roehl Park near Clinton, have trails suitable for beginner and intermediate skiers. Magnolia Bluff, the highest point in the county, between Evansville and Albany, has a trail for more advanced gliders.
Parks director Cullen Slapak said The Friends of Rockport Park contracts with volunteers to maintain trails, an effort which began Monday. Golf course staff expects skiing conditions will improve with more snow.
Slapak said the rental of cross-country skis and snowshoes provides novices a chance to try the sport before they purchase equipment.
“We've heard from multiple people over the years that they were glad they were able to rent them,” he said. “After they did it once or twice, they went out and bought their own sets.”
The latest ski trail conditions and grooming reports can be found on skinnyski.com.