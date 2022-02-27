BELOIT
As a pileup of a dozen last-minute moviegoers tried to wedge past the will-call booth at an already sold-out show at the weekend kickoff of the Beloit International Film Festival, two festival volunteers tried to man the fort in the lobby of Irontek in downtown Beloit.
It didn’t turn into a Saturday afternoon melee, but things got a bit emphatic.
Just past a sliding, industrial door that normally closes in a small co-working space for techie startups who work out of Irontek, filmgoers from Rock County and multiple other continents had gathered for a noon showing of “The Six.” It’s a newly released documentary that features the story of a Janesville man whose father survived the infamous 1912 sinking of the Titanic.
A middle-aged woman slipped past the volunteers as they tried to explain in vain that the house already was packed full.
“But I know the man who is in this film! He’s from Janesville, and I know the man!” the woman pleaded as she whisked sideways through the door and grabbed the last seat available. Her face brimmed with a mix of hopeful desperation and hometown pride over a film that features someone she knows.
Such are the rigors when people gather en masse for public events. Now that the pandemic has reached a late-winter lull (either temporarily, or permanently; the world waits to see), more people are getting reacquainted with what it’s like to be part of a crowd.
It’s just like relearning to ride a bike. Or maybe it’s more like a lot of people relearning how to ride a bike, all at once, in the same vicinity.
Back on the ground
The Beloit film festival for 15 of the last 17 years has transformed downtown Beloit into a late-winter playground for film lovers and filmmakers from all over the world. But last year’s festival was different. Thanks to a COVID-19 surge, organizers in 2021 were forced to run the festival and its dozens of film screenings as an almost totally virtual event.
This year, BIFF is running leaner on volunteers, but it is delivering fresh films—and unlike last year, it’s back to being an in-person event, albeit with masking encouraged.
The festival’s executive director, Greg Gerard, did not witness the short scrum outside “The Six,” but his eyes widened when he learned of it. To him, it’s a good sign that people are desperate to come see films at the festival.
“It’s an OK problem to have, to need to wedge in some extra showings at this festival. Our effort here is to keep people excited, to keep people feeling like, ‘Hey, we've got a thing happening back downtown that we haven't been able to do for two years.’ I want people to be excited about that, and I’m glad they are,” he said.
Gerard would have run a pedometer into the ground Saturday as he crisscrossed downtown to check in on the fest’s array of film showings along the icy riverfront downtown. He smiled and sighed with relief when a volunteer called to say they mostly ironed out a computer glitch that had hampered the first showing of a new film.
He hit end on the call, one of dozens he was fielding at the start of Saturday’s slate of films.
Even if one of the festival’s locally rooted films has netted sold-out shows, Gerard believes the festival likely will draw 20% or 30% less attendance than 2020, the festival’s most successful year, conducted just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic fully gripped the U.S.
Gerard ultimately is responsible for the financial performance of the nonprofit film festival. But for now, he said, he’s not so worried about the fest's daily till. He's more tuned into the experience of people who are returning to an event that is back on the ground in Beloit after two long years.
BIFF has injected some new flavors into its mix this year—a dash of new, horror and sci-fi films that Gerard said are geared toward a younger crowd. The average age of the BIFF film goer still tilts toward middle age.
“The unknown has been, are people actually going to come out this year? Both our volunteers and our filmgoers. Some are older, they're immunocompromised, some have mobility issues and some maybe are just not feeling it yet with coming out into enclosed spaces with lots people. So all those are factors,” Gerard said. “I think it’ll be fine. I think we’re doing fine.”
Feel the Flannel
At the same time, 15 miles north in downtown Janesville, a totally different kind of event rolled out.
Beer flowed freely on both sides of the Rock River in Janesville’s downtown town square. It was here where Flannelfest—Janesville’s now-annual celebration of craft brews and warm, fuzzy cotton shirts in checkered black and red—rolled out.
The end-of-winter beer festival, a chilly but ale-filled afternoon, is conceived as a sort of lumberjack’s Mardi Gras before Lent, returned to the downtown after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
This year, the event was back on the riverfront. The scene: Dozens of local and regional craft beers, bonfires, ax throwing, homebrew contests, food trucks, and even a few dudes wandering the riverfront in chain mail and red-flannel covered swords and shields.
Everyone trundling around the town square carried little glass steins of beer, some that frothed brew freely onto the feet of friends they hadn't seen in ... well ... a pandemic’s age.
“It’s like they’ve let us out. We’re free to mingle,” said Jennie Kracjeck, a Flannelfest volunteer.
Courtney Perakis, an organizer of Flannelfest, said the event, fostered by several downtown Janesville business coalitions, presold 1,500 tickets. That’s at least twice the haul compared to the event’s last flight in 2020.
Perakis, a candy store operator downtown, said she and others worked to promote the event on social media nonstop. She said she thought part of Flannelfest’s appeal this year was it being part of a general thawing in the public’s concern over COVID-19 as some experts believe the the ailment could be in early stages of becoming an endemic disease.
One group of friends at Flannelfest congregated near a white-topped beer tent, sipping honey-brown brew. They all had on flannel, and they all had on leis around their neck strung with pretzels and Slim Jim-style meat sticks.
“It’s Scooby snacks to go with all this beer. You’ve got to keep them close by,” said Janesville resident Nick Perkins, the group’s de facto spokesman.
A guy in flannel hat tried, but failed, to snag a sausage stick from Perkins’ food necklace and then wandered off while Perkins chatted up Craig Dominy, a friend Perkins has not seen in so long that the two almost didn’t recognize each other.
“People have had kids. They’ve gone gray-haired or they’ve lost 50 pounds or something. It’s just wild to come here today, and you run into the people you just haven’t seen. Everybody you see, you say, ‘How long has it been now? And everybody says, ‘Two years!’” Perkins said. “It’s been that long. The pandemic.”